TMS Ep163: Indian unicorns, real estate recovery, US Fed Policy, spam bot

India has the highest number of unicorns after the US and China. Some reports on Monday suggested that it is now home to 100 of them. Most were born in the last few years. And at least four startups got that coveted status in just four days last month. A Credit Suisse Group AG report says that combined market value of the 100 Indian unicorns is a whopping $240 billion now. As more and more money continues to pour into these new-age firms, it is worth examining if they are creating a sustainable business model? And are their valuations on par with their fundamentals? But not all the sectors are witnessing such good growth. Soaring input costs have been chipping away the profit margin of the sector -- forcing the builders to pass on some of it to consumers. Now with the rise in interest rate, homes are set to get costlier.

Will this be a double whammy that will put brakes on the recovery in the sector? Meanwhile, the world’s biggest economy is also grappling with high inflation. The US’s Federal Reserve is all set to announce its second consecutive rate hike, a first in 16 years. A 50-basis point rate hike has already been priced in by the markets. But is it prepared for a higher quantum? Our next report takes a dive into what the markets expect from the US Federal Reserve on May 4, and how should investors position themselves in a volatile market? From policies being drafted in the US Federal Reserve in Washington, let us turn to San Francisco -- where Twitter is headquartered. And it is buzzing with activities, and some speculation too. Elon Musk is all set to take the charge there. And one of the things that irked him most on the social media platform is spam bots, which he promises to stamp out. Let us know more about it in this episode of the podcast.