Delhi's peak power demand rises to 6,194 MW, highest ever for May 1st week

With heatwave conditions continuing unabated, the peak power demand in Delhi rose to 6,194 MW on Monday, the highest ever for the first week of May, officials said.
The power demand had crossed the 6,000 MW mark for the first time in April. It was over 6,000 MW on several days in the last week of April amid a rise in maximum day temperature.
The peak demand of the city was 6,194 MW at 3.34 PM on Monday, showed realtime data of State Load Dispatch Centre, Delhi. A day before, it was 6,048 MW.
"At 6,194 MW, the peak demand of Delhi was highest ever in the first week of May. The previous highest in the May first week was recorded at 5,808 MW on May 2, 2019," said discom officials.
The Delhi government has expressed apprehensions about supply disruptions claiming shortage of coal at thermal plants. The Centre has assured that discoms in Delhi will be provided power according to their per requirement.
In view of summer and high demand, the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission last week relaxed several provisions concerning short-term power purchase to enable discoms in the capital to procure the available power without any loss of time.
The three discoms in Delhi - TPDDL, BRPL (BSES Rajdhani Power Limited) and BYPL (BSES Yamuna Power Limited) - have anticipated a substantial hike in power demand in their areas of supply this summer.
Last year, the peak demand of TPDDL was 2,106 MW, which is estimated to go up to 2,350 MW this summer.
The estimated peak demand of BRPL and BYPL is 3,500 MW and 1,800 MW this year respectively. It was 3,118 MW and 1,656 MW for BRPL and BYPL, respectively, in 2021.
Delhi's ever-increasing peak power demand is expected to cross 8,200 MW during the summers of 2022.
Due to severe heat in April, the peak demand of Delhi rose to 6,197 MW on Friday last, the highest ever for April.
The Union power ministry maintained that a total capacity of 6,892 MW was available for Delhi and there was no shortage of supply to the capital.
