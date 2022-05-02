IMD predicts hotter days in TN; temp to rise by 2 to 3 degrees

-
-
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the temperature to increase by 2 to 3 notches in days to come.
In a statement on Monday, the weather department in a statement on Monday said that the state is poised for hotter days.
The department said that in the days to come sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy and the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 38 degrees and 28 degrees respectively.
In the coming days, the maximum temperature will be above normal by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in certain areas of the state.
IMD also predicted that there are possibilities of rains in the Nilgiris district and the weather man also warned of thunderstorms and lighting in some places.
With the peak summer in Tamil Nadu, (Agni Nakshathram) is less than a week away and weather experts have indicated that the hike in temperature in many parts of the state is due to its impact.
The IMD also predicted that in the days to come the possibility of heatwave in Tamil Nadu is remote. However, the IMD predicted that dry wind from the Rayalseema area will lead to an increase in temperature.
