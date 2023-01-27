JUST IN
Business Standard

TMS Ep356: Google unbundling, Indian start-ups, PSU, capex stocks, BharOS

What will Google unbundling mean for Indian apps? Is there a governance deficit in Indian start-ups? How to trade PSU, capex stocks ahead of Budget 2023? What is BharOS? All answers here

Topics
Google India | india startup | equity market

Team TMS  |  New Delhi 

TMS

Soon, Android phones will not come preloaded with Google apps like YouTube, Chrome, and Gmail. After the Competition Commission of India's order, Google is now working with original equipment manufacturers to unbundle the distribution of Play Store. So is it good news for Indian app developers?

Several Indian start-ups have hailed the CCI ruling on Google, saying that it will give a level-playing field to smaller players. But, off late, start-ups are facing funding crunch. And governance lapses are also surfacing.

Several Indian start-ups funded by Sequoia Capital were found embroiled in cases of financial fraud recently. Even as the venture capital major plans to audit its investments across South Asia, do these increasing cases signal a larger governance deficit in the entire start-up ecosystem, diverse as it is?

With just four days left for the Budget 2023, this last full budget before general elections 2024 is likely to focus on economic growth amid global headwinds. On a strategic level, analysts expect the continuation of broad reforms to boost manufacturing, infrastructure, metal, and banking sectors.

Meanwhile, India is also working to develop its own operating system on the lines of China to boost its economy. Two Union ministers recently took part in the testing of BharOS, which is now being dubbed as India’s answer to Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS. This episode of the podcast tells about this indigenous OS and more.

First Published: Fri, January 27 2023. 08:00 IST
