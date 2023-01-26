Hosting G-20 important opportunity for India to be Vishwa Guru: Delhi LG

Delhi LG on Thursday said this year is very special as India is chairing the G-20 summit, which is an important opportunity for taking the country towards becoming the 'Vishwa Guru'.

During his Republic Day speech, Saxena said the Delhi government is taking steps to improve the health and education infrastructure.

"This year is very special for us. India is chairing the G-20 summit and its events will be held in Delhi. It is the responsibility of all of us that during this time all the guests should see the best face of India and its capital New Delhi," he said.

"All government units and the people of Delhi have to make joint efforts for this. In the direction of becoming the 'Vishwa Guru', this is an important opportunity for us, and we should go ahead and take advantage of it."



The LG also thanked the freedom fighters for their role in India's independence struggle, paid tributes to paramilitary personnel and soldiers who have laid down their lives for the nation, and paid homage to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi.

"Our country has made remarkable progress in the last 75 years and today we are counted among the leading countries of the world. India is not only recognised as an economic and military power but our opinion is important in global affairs. Having successfully overcome adverse conditions like the Covid pandemic, India has emerged as a strong nation," he said.

Along with other states and union territories, Delhi is playing an important role in the progress of the country, he stressed.

"While the population of Delhi is only 1.52 per cent of the total population of the country, the contribution of Delhi to the GDP is 4.22 per cent. Delhi's per capita income is almost three times the national average," Saxena said.

Noting that education is the only way for human resource development, he said the Delhi government "is making extensive efforts in the direction".

"The government has taken several steps to improve health infrastructure so that everyone can get good medical facilities. In addition, essential medicines are provided free of cost to patients," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)