Ladakh to showcase rich culture, heritage during G20 summit, says LG Mathur

will get the opportunity to showcase its rich culture and heritage during the G20 summit, Lt Governor RK Mathur said on Thursday.

Mathur, who unfurled the Tricolour and inspected a parade during the 74th Republic Day celebrations, emphasised on the need to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'panch pran (five pledges)'.

" will get the opportunity to showcase its rich culture and heritage to the entire world while hosting cultural events during the G20 summit," he said.

The 'Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE)' movement associated with the summit will encourage the citizens to adopt environmentally-conscious practices, greenery and cleanliness, he said.

"With India entering 'Amrit Kaal', it is the responsibility of the citizens to take the country on the path of becoming a prosperous and developed nation over the next 25 years," Mathur added.

Emphasising on the need to achieve the prime minister's five pledges, Mathur said, "The 'panch pran' are moving forward with a bigger resolve."



Mathur also appreciated the Armed and Paramilitary forces, the police and medical personnel for their selfless service and congratulated Ladakhi sportspersons and entrepreneurs, among others, for bringing laurels to the region.

He informed about the administration's various initiatives, including those by hill councils and panchayati raj institutions, for the overall development of in infrastructure development, education, health, tourism and telecom connectivity, among others.

He also spoke about the efforts being made to develop the skills of Ladakhi youth to make them employable and enable them to set up their own ventures and enterprises.

Mathur also urged the people of Ladakh, panchayati raj institution and hill council members and government employees to cooperate for the Union Territory's overall development.

Earlier, he had paid homage to martyrs at the Hall of Fame.

