TMS Ep99: Budget2022, VA Nageswaran, Shankar Sharma Q&A, Demand for Grants

While tabling her fourth Budget in Parliament yesterday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman claimed that it would not only steer the economy through the ongoing downturn, but also lay the foundation for the next 25 years. With the economy still in the grips of a pandemic, examine what this Budget might mean for the country. Ending an almost four-month long suspense on who would succeed Krishnamurthy Subramanian as the next Chief Economic Adviser, the government appointed V Anantha Nageswaran to the post three days before the Union Budget, and two days before the economic survey -- which he couldn’t write. We dig into the life of this well-known commentator on topical economic developments and also look at his views on various issues to gauge his economic thoughts. The markets gave a thumbs up to the budget.

In an exclusive interview with Business Standard’s Punit Wadhwa, market veteran and Vice-Chairman and Joint Managing Director at First Global, Shankar Sharma, shared his views on this year’s Budget. Every year, the Union Budget is finalised after getting inputs from all the central ministries and departments. The estimates provided by them for the spending to be incurred in the upcoming financial year for various schemes are part of the Budget, which is then passed by the house. This estimate for expenditures tabled as part of the budget is called Demand for Grants. Take a look at this document and more in this episode of the podcast.