TMS Ep98: Economic Survey 2022, Air India, markets, income tax regimes

The economy is likely to grow at a conservative 8-8.5% in the fiscal year 2022-23 and the country is geared up to face the challenges posed by pandemic, the Economic Survey tabled yesterday said. It also claimed that the economic activity has recovered to pre-pandemic level but cautioned on some risks. What does this yearly report card tells about the condition of the economy and the risks ahead? Through the Economic Survey, the government reasserted its commitment towards privatisation and strategic disinvestment of Public Sector Enterprises. It said that the sale of Air India generated disinvestment proceeds and was key in boosting the government's privatisation drive. But where the airline flies from here.
What are challenges the Tata Group will face in ensuring that the Air India’s flight is smooth? Over the years, markets have positively reacted to Budgets presented by the Modi-government. Last year’s pro-growth Budget saw the benchmarks climbing over 5%. So, will the markets repeat their 2021 performance? Or will bears outweigh bulls today? A considerable chunk of the country’s population is glued to TV sets or mobile phones on the budget day to know about the announcement on personal taxation, as it affects them directly. In the 2020 Budget, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had introduced a new tax regime. Find out more about the difference in slab rates between the new tax regime and old tax regime in this episode of the podcast.
