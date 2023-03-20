JUST IN
Business Standard

TN govt announces Rs 75,000 assistance for civil services aspirants

Rajan said a sum of Rs 10 crore has been allocated to the TNSDC in the budget

IANS  |  Chennai 

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister P T R Palanivel Thiagarajan

With a decline in number of persons from the state clearing the civil services exams, the Tamil Nadu government will provide financial assistance for 1,000 civil services aspirants every year, Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan announced on Monday.

Presenting the state's budget for FY24, he said that the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) will implement the scheme in coordination with Anna Staff Administrative College to help civil services aspirants to access better coaching facilities and materials.

"Every year 1,000 civil services aspirants will be short listed through a screening test. Each aspirant will be provided Rs 7,500 per month for 10 months to prepare for the preliminary examination. Those students who clear the preliminary examination will be provided a lumpsum amount of Rs 25,000," he said.

First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 21:31 IST

