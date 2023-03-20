Delhi Mayor underlines need for more representation of women in govt bodies

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Monday stressed the need for greater representation of women in bodies and said they should actively participate in public life.

She was speaking at a Women Leaders Conclave and Inter-College Gender Fest organised by the Women's Development Cell of Kalindi College in collaboration with Delhi University's Transgender Cell and Gender Sensitisation Committee.

The theme of the programme was 'Ordinary Women: Extraordinary Lives'. The aim behind it was to create a critical space for engaging women on issues like development, education, health, political participation and violence against them, Kalindi College's Women's Development Cell said in a statement.

Oberoi, who was the first speaker at the event, shared her journey from being a faculty member at Delhi University to becoming the first woman mayor of Delhi.

"She stressed the need for greater representation of women in bodies and interacted with women students of the college, encouraging them to actively participate in public life," the statement said.

The event was also attended by BJP MP Locket Chatterjee, who spoke about her transition from being an actor to an MP.

Chatterjee invoked Lakshmi Bai and Savitribai Phule to highlight the inspirational role of women in nation building.

