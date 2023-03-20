JUST IN
Delhi Mayor underlines need for more representation of women in govt bodies
Study reveals how food insecurity is inked to children's learning
India should lead globalisation of compassion, says Kailash Satyarthi
India has made sustained efforts to achieve balanced trade with China: Govt
Yogi government set to build 20 new hi-tech prisons in Uttar Pradesh
11 flights to Delhi airport diverted to Jaipur, Lucknow due to bad weather
EPFO adds 1.48 mn subscribers in January 2023, says labour ministry
Smuggled gold seized at airports doubled in FY23, FinMin tells Lok Sabha
Air India urination: Complainant moves SC for strict compliance with SOPs
Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry welcomes Tamil Nadu Budget
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Study reveals how food insecurity is inked to children's learning
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Delhi Mayor underlines need for more representation of women in govt bodies

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Monday stressed the need for greater representation of women in government bodies and said they should actively participate in public life

Topics
Delhi-NCR | Government

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Shelly Oberoi
Photo: Twitter

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Monday stressed the need for greater representation of women in government bodies and said they should actively participate in public life.

She was speaking at a Women Leaders Conclave and Inter-College Gender Fest organised by the Women's Development Cell of Kalindi College in collaboration with Delhi University's Transgender Cell and Gender Sensitisation Committee.

The theme of the programme was 'Ordinary Women: Extraordinary Lives'. The aim behind it was to create a critical space for engaging women on issues like development, education, health, political participation and violence against them, Kalindi College's Women's Development Cell said in a statement.

Oberoi, who was the first speaker at the event, shared her journey from being a faculty member at Delhi University to becoming the first woman mayor of Delhi.

"She stressed the need for greater representation of women in government bodies and interacted with women students of the college, encouraging them to actively participate in public life," the statement said.

The event was also attended by BJP MP Locket Chatterjee, who spoke about her transition from being an actor to an MP.

Chatterjee invoked Lakshmi Bai and Savitribai Phule to highlight the inspirational role of women in nation building.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi-NCR

First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 20:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU