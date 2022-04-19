Today headlines: Economy to feel pinch; IAMAI vouches for lower age consent

The Internet and Mobile Association of India has opposed 18 as the age of consent for child­ren under the proposed Per­sonal 2021. Meanwhile, Mumbai airport has issued a notice to Air India asking it to surrender land that is not core to its operations. Scroll further down for more on these and other top stories this morning.

Data Protection Bill: IAMAI wants age of consent to be lower than 18

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), which represents domestic and global companies such as Meta, Google, Disney Star, Dell and Reliance Jio, has opposed 18 as the age of consent for child­ren under the proposed Per­sonal 2021.

The age requirement will impede the growth of industries that offer tailored knowledge as well as entertainment products and services for children, IAMAI says. Read more here

Economy to feel pinch of higher commodity prices: CEA V Anantha Nageswaran

Inflation will definitely impact the Indian economy, says Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran. He considers the RBI’s new GDP growth estimate of 7.2 per cent as the floor for this year, and also feels that the current account deficit will be higher than expected but manageable. Read the interview here

The talent crunch: Why fresh graduates are fleeing the hospitality sector

Behind the façade of impeccable service, glitz and glamour associated with the lies an unpleasant reality: Fresh graduates from hotel and hospitality management schools are ditching the profession in favour of other industries in the services sector. Read more here

Mumbai Airport asks Air India to vacate land, including four staff colonies

The Adani-group owned Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) has issued a notice to Air India asking it to surrender land that is not core to its operations. This includes the airline’s four staff colonies which house 1,600 families.

The notice was served on March 11, barely a month after the airline’s handover to Tata Sons. Read more here

NTPC stock powers ahead on improving demand, value unlocking in renewables

A surge in the share price of NTPC brings a focus to the power sector and to renewables. The PSU utility has decent 2021-22 results, and it figures to gain volumes in 2022-23 since power demand is directly correlated to economic activity, which is expected to continue recovering. Read more here