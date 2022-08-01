Top Headlines: RBI to push rates by 30-50 bps, task force for monkeypox

-
ALSO READ
How will the RBI's repo rate hike impact your home loan?
Impact of RBI's repo rate hike on borrowers, investors and the economy
India working on indigenous kit to test monkeypox as cases on the rise
No need to panic over monkeypox, have taken steps to curb it: Kerala govt
Markets await repo rate hike, liquidity measures by RBI
-
The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is likely to announce a repo rate hike of 35-50 basis points (bps) in its policy statement on August 5, a Business Standard poll showed. Meanwhile, the consensus earnings estimate for Nifty companies for the ongoing (FY23) and next financial (FY24) have seen minor downward revisions. Read more on these in our top headlines.
BS policy poll: RBI may push rates up by 30-50 bps, say economists
The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is likely to announce a repo rate hike of 35-50 basis points (bps) in its policy statement on August 5 in a bid to tackle elevated inflation, according to a majority of respondents in a Business Standard poll. Read more
Consumer firms hint at a breather from price hikes as costs decline
Indian consumers are likely to get respite from rising prices just before the festival season. Some consumer companies, including automakers, have indicated that they are planning to pause price hikes just before demand picks up in August, while keeping a close eye on volatile raw material prices. Read more
Adani raises $5.25 bn from global banks to fund acquisition of Ambuja, ACC
Shepherded by BNP Paribas, Barclays, and Citigroup, top international banks have endorsed Adani Group’s plans of acquiring Swiss firm Holcim’s stake in Ambuja Cements and ACC. The group raised $5.25 billion as debt financing, acknowledging support to the acquisition from international bankers. Read more
Nifty FY23, FY24 EPS estimates see minor downward revisions, shows data
The consensus earnings estimate for Nifty companies for the ongoing (FY23) and next financial (FY24) have seen minor downward revisions. This is on the back of an uncertain global economy environment and cost pressures. Nifty earnings per share (EPS) is now pegged to grow 14 per cent year-on-year in FY23 to Rs 857 and by another 14 per cent to Rs 978 in FY24, as per Bloomberg data. Read more
ED arrests Sanjay Raut in money laundering case linked to Mumbai chawl
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai 'chawl', officials said. Raut, 60, was arrested after over six hours of questioning at the ED's zonal office in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate. Read more
Centre forms task force to monitor monkeypox virus situation in nation
Centre has formed a task force in the wake of Monkeypox cases in India to monitor and provide guidance to the government on the expansion of diagnostic facilities and to explore vaccination for the infection in the country. "The team will be headed by Dr VK Paul, member (Health), NITI Aayog and members including Secretary, Union Health Ministry, Pharma and Biotech," sources told ANI. Read more