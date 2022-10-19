JUST IN
Two UP labourers killed in grenade attack in Shopian; 2 suspects arrested
Planning a corridor at Banke Bihari Temple in Mathura: UP govt tells HC
How Meesho cashed in on the festival season?
Physical inactivity may cost the world $300 bn between 2020 and 2030: WHO
Pulitzer-winning Kashmiri photojournalist says stopped from going to US
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB's 'needle of suspicion' on some officers
Debt recast system: UN chief Antonio Guterres pins hope on G20 under India
Maharashtra: Man clicks on 'update' power bill link, loses Rs 2.14 lakh
Indus Waters Treaty: World Bank appoints chairman of Court of Arbitration
Mandaviya reviews Covid-19 situation; mask mandate should continue
Top headline: Government reviews Covid situation, India-UK FTA, and more

Topics
India-UK Free Trade | Coronavirus | Atmanirbhar Bharat Mission

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

India-UK
India-UK

JICA to consider upcoming corridors of Delhi Metro's phase-4 expansion

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), which has been lending to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) since its inception, will continue to consider the upcoming metro corridors, despite the financial trouble the latter is facing. Read more...

Rolls-Royce pursues 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' in all three dimensions

As China’s rising aggression in the Asia-Pacific drives strategic convergence between India, the US and the UK, British high-technology firm Rolls-Royce sees strategy, politics and technology coming together to create a compelling rationale for major investments in India. Read more...


India-UK FTA: India unlikely to commit on labour, environment issues

India is unlikely to make any commitments on new-generation (new-gen) trade issues such as labour and environment, with respect to the free trade agreement (FTA) currently being negotiated with the UK, said people aware of the matter. Read more...


Govt reviews Covid situation as Omicron subvariant BQ.1 detected in Pune

As a case of BQ.1 Covid-19 variant is detected in the country, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) took a review meeting on Tuesday on the pandemic situation in India. Read more...

Bottom-up approach required in fixing divestment target: DIPAM secretary

The government is counting on the sale of its minority stake in Hindustan Zinc and the privatisation of Shipping Corporation to meet the divestment target of Rs 65,000 crore for the current fiscal year as the sale of IDBI Bank and Container Corporation of India (Concor) is likely to be completed during the next fiscal year only, says Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM). Read more...

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 07:22 IST

