Top headline: Government reviews Covid situation, India-UK FTA, and more

JICA to consider upcoming corridors of Delhi Metro's phase-4 expansion



The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), which has been lending to Rail Corporation (DMRC) since its inception, will continue to consider the upcoming metro corridors, despite the financial trouble the latter is facing. Read more...

Rolls-Royce pursues 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' in all three dimensions



As China’s rising aggression in the Asia-Pacific drives strategic convergence between India, the US and the UK, British high-technology firm Rolls-Royce sees strategy, politics and technology coming together to create a compelling rationale for major investments in India. Read more...

India-UK FTA: India unlikely to commit on labour, environment issues



India is unlikely to make any commitments on new-generation (new-gen) trade issues such as labour and environment, with respect to the free trade agreement (FTA) currently being negotiated with the UK, said people aware of the matter. Read more...

Govt reviews Covid situation as Omicron subvariant BQ.1 detected in Pune



As a case of BQ.1 Covid-19 variant is detected in the country, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) took a review meeting on Tuesday on the pandemic situation in India. Read more...

Bottom-up approach required in fixing divestment target: DIPAM secretary



The government is counting on the sale of its minority stake in and the privatisation of Shipping Corporation to meet the divestment target of Rs 65,000 crore for the current fiscal year as the sale of IDBI Bank and Container Corporation of India (Concor) is likely to be completed during the next fiscal year only, says Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM). Read more...