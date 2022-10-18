JUST IN
JICA to consider upcoming corridors of Delhi Metro's phase-4 expansion

Estimated to cost Rs 24,000 crore, the phase looks to connect several gaps in the city's transport infrastructure

Delhi Metro | JICA | DMRC

Shreya Jai & Dhruvaksh Saha  |  New Delhi 

JICA
The JICA in March last year had signed a loan agreement of Rs 8,000 crore with the Indian government for funding the initial three corridors of the fourth phase

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), which has been lending to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) since its inception, will continue to consider the upcoming metro corridors, despite the financial trouble the latter is facing.

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 23:01 IST

`
