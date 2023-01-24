JUST IN
Portrait of Bal Thackeray unveiled in Maharashtra Assembly by CM Shinde
TMS Ep353: Apple avoids layoff, El Nino, T+1 settlement cycle, influencers
Allahabad HC grants bail to man who threatened to demolish Gyanvapi
Wheat prices hit fresh record high following delay in stock release
Large companies must take responsibility to handhold MSMEs: Piyush Goyal
Off-beaten destinations in India top trending on Airbnb in 2022
Almost 25-30% products sold in India spurious with counterfeiting: Report
Tech-tonic shift: Google reworking terms of mobile app distribution
PM Modi names 21 islands in Andaman and Nicobar after decorated soldiers
Assam to book men under POCSO Act for marrying girls aged less than 14
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» News
Portrait of Bal Thackeray unveiled in Maharashtra Assembly by CM Shinde
icon-arrow-left
LIVE: PM Modi working to make Andaman and Nicobar self-reliant, says Shah
Business Standard

Top Headlines: India in green bond mkt, Pichai says job cuts avoided worse

Business Standard brings you the top headlines at this hour

Topics
Bluechip companies | China | Green bonds

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google and Alphabet
Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google and Alphabet

Google CEO Sundar Pichai tells staff job cuts avoided 'much worse' issues

Google’s chief executive officer told employees on Monday that job cuts were made in a bid to act decisively as the company’s growth slowed. In an internal meeting, Sundar Pichai, who is CEO of Google parent Alphabet Inc., said he had consulted with the company’s founders and board in making the decision for 6 per cent cuts. Read more...

NSE, ex-chiefs Ramkrishna, Narain get SAT relief in colocation case

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Monday set aside the market regulator’s disgorgement orders against the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and its former top executives Chitra Ramkrishna and Ravi Narain in the colocation case.

The tribunal noted that the NSE had not indulged in any unethical act or unjustly enriched itself. Read more...

India bluechips to shift to world's fastest settlement cycle T+1 this week

Shares of about 200 of India’s biggest listed companies are set to move to a faster settlement cycle, making the South Asian nation the second market after China to switch to the so-called T+1 system.

Starting Jan. 27, stocks from Reliance Industries Ltd. to Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Adani Enterprises Ltd. — together comprising 80 per cent of the country’s equity market — will be settled on a ‘trade-plus-one-day’ timeline versus the earlier two-day process. Read more...

India to enter green bond market with $1 billion debut auction on Wednesday

India’s first sovereign green bond will go to auction Wednesday, and policy makers have laid the groundwork to ensure a successful debut. Authorities have promoted the 80 billion rupee ($984 million) issue to the country’s biggest domestic asset managers, including state-run insurers and pension funds as well as foreign investors. Read more...

Govt, RBI should come together to crack down on unregulated loan apps: DLAI

The government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have to come together to crack down on the menace of unregulated digital lending apps, which continue to have a presence in some form, top executives of Digital Lending Association of India (DLAI) said. Read more...

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bluechip companies

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 08:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU