Top Headlines: India in green bond mkt, Pichai says job cuts avoided worse

CEO tells staff job cuts avoided 'much worse' issues

Google's chief executive officer told employees on Monday that job cuts were made in a bid to act decisively as the company's growth slowed. In an internal meeting, Sundar Pichai, who is CEO of parent Alphabet Inc., said he had consulted with the company's founders and board in making the decision for 6 per cent cuts.

NSE, ex-chiefs Ramkrishna, Narain get SAT relief in colocation case

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Monday set aside the market regulator’s disgorgement orders against the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and its former top executives Chitra Ramkrishna and Ravi Narain in the colocation case.

The tribunal noted that the had not indulged in any unethical act or unjustly enriched itself.

India bluechips to shift to world's fastest settlement cycle T+1 this week

Shares of about 200 of India’s biggest listed companies are set to move to a faster settlement cycle, making the South Asian nation the second market after to switch to the so-called T+1 system.

Starting Jan. 27, stocks from Reliance Industries Ltd. to Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Adani Enterprises Ltd. — together comprising 80 per cent of the country's equity market — will be settled on a 'trade-plus-one-day' timeline versus the earlier two-day process.

India to enter green bond market with $1 billion debut auction on Wednesday

India's first sovereign green bond will go to auction Wednesday, and policy makers have laid the groundwork to ensure a successful debut. Authorities have promoted the 80 billion rupee ($984 million) issue to the country's biggest domestic asset managers, including state-run insurers and pension funds as well as foreign investors.

Govt, should come together to crack down on unregulated loan apps: DLAI

The government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have to come together to crack down on the menace of unregulated digital lending apps, which continue to have a presence in some form, top executives of Digital Lending Association of India (DLAI) said.