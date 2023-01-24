JUST IN
RBI asks SBM Bank to put brakes on remittance transactions immediately
HDFC to raise at least Rs 30 billion through issue of 10-year bonds
Realistic approach: Budget 2023 likely to steer clear of populist measures
HDFC to raise at least Rs 3000 cr via bonds; may invite bids next week
Financial sector exposed to risks of low-carbon transition, shows study
Indian importers use rupee's recovery to increase hedging, data shows
RBI prior approval now a must for picking up over 5% stake in banks
The big green reset: Major changes are afoot in the credit markets
At Rs 14.71 trn, direct tax collection hits 86.6% of FY23 target by Jan 10
Discussions for next G20 Financial Inclusion Action Plan kicked off
Foreign portfolio investor legroom gains for Kotak Mahindra Bank
Business Standard

Govt, RBI should come together to crack down on unregulated loan apps: DLAI

However, the problem of mushrooming of such apps has come down to a large extent since the digital lending guidelines was brought in by the central bank

Topics
Reserve Bank of India | indian government | loans

Subrata Panda & Shivani Shinde  |  Mumbai 

The government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have to come together to crack down on the menace of unregulated digital lending apps, which continue to have a presence in some form, top executives of Digital Lending Association of India (DLAI) said.

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 00:30 IST

