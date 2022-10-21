Top headlines: CCI penalty on Google, funding winter for startups, and more

slaps Rs 1,337.76 crore penalty on for unfair trade practices

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Thursday imposed a penalty of Rs 1,337.76 crore on for allegedly abusing its dominant position in multiple markets in the Android mobile device ecosystem and violating Section 4 of the Competition Act. Read more...

Ad rates jump 15-20% for India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match on Sunday

The recent spat between the cricket boards of India and Pakistan, the Diwali festival season, and the convenient timing of the encounter between the South Asian nations on Sunday afternoon have pushed up advertising rates for the Men’s T20 World Cup match in Melbourne, Australia. Read more...

allows employees to take up gig work with managers' prior consent Amid the entire buzz around moonlighting, India’s second-largest IT firm has allowed its employees to take up gig work in their personal time, after getting the prior consent of their manager. Read more...

From layoffs to cost-cutting, start-ups brace for long funding winter

On a cloudy Monday this month, Mohammed Irshad flew from Kochi to Gurugram to attend an exclusive investor networking event. Among a handful of founders selected for the event, Irshad was to pitch his peer-to-peer learning start-up Notespaedia for funding in front of top venture capital investors such as AngelBay, Elevation Capital, and Inflection Point Ventures.

He failed to woo them, but the feisty entrepreneur was determined to continue his hunt. On Tuesday, he flew to Bengaluru to attend Nasscom Product Conclave, competing with hundreds of other start-ups for investors’ attention. Read more...

RIL's telecom, retail biz to shine in Q2; O2C muted, say analysts

The Mukesh Ambani-led (RIL) is likely to report a mixed set of numbers in the quarter ended September 30, 2022 (Q2), consensus estimates by Bloomberg show. The company will report its Q2 numbers on Friday. Read more...