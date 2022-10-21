Top headlines: CCI penalty on Google, funding winter for startups, and more

-
ALSO READ
A viral tweet explains how Wipro caught its employees moonlighting
How can India Inc stay ahead of the curve on moonlighting?
Moonlighting not ethical: IBM India's Patel joins IT industry debate
Moonlighters beware: Companies may start using digital tools to track them
Moonlighting: No blanket ban in India though several laws frown upon it
-
CCI slaps Rs 1,337.76 crore penalty on Google for unfair trade practices
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Thursday imposed a penalty of Rs 1,337.76 crore on Google for allegedly abusing its dominant position in multiple markets in the Android mobile device ecosystem and violating Section 4 of the Competition Act. Read more...
Ad rates jump 15-20% for India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match on Sunday
The recent spat between the cricket boards of India and Pakistan, the Diwali festival season, and the convenient timing of the encounter between the South Asian nations on Sunday afternoon have pushed up advertising rates for the Men’s T20 World Cup match in Melbourne, Australia. Read more...
Infosys allows employees to take up gig work with managers' prior consent Amid the entire buzz around moonlighting, India’s second-largest IT firm Infosys has allowed its employees to take up gig work in their personal time, after getting the prior consent of their manager. Read more...
From layoffs to cost-cutting, start-ups brace for long funding winter
On a cloudy Monday this month, Mohammed Irshad flew from Kochi to Gurugram to attend an exclusive investor networking event. Among a handful of founders selected for the event, Irshad was to pitch his peer-to-peer learning start-up Notespaedia for funding in front of top venture capital investors such as AngelBay, Elevation Capital, and Inflection Point Ventures.
He failed to woo them, but the feisty entrepreneur was determined to continue his hunt. On Tuesday, he flew to Bengaluru to attend Nasscom Product Conclave, competing with hundreds of other start-ups for investors’ attention. Read more...
RIL's telecom, retail biz to shine in Q2; O2C muted, say analysts
The Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries (RIL) is likely to report a mixed set of numbers in the quarter ended September 30, 2022 (Q2), consensus estimates by Bloomberg show. The company will report its Q2 numbers on Friday. Read more...
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 08:56 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU