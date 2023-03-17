Top headlines: Rajesh Gopinathan quits as TCS CEO, Rlys plans concessions

quits as CEO; K Krithivasan appointed CEO-designate

In an unexpected move, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on Thursday decided to step down to pursue other interests. He has been with the company for over 22 years. The board of directors considered his request to be relieved of his positions, and accepted it. It has nominated K Krithivasan CEO-designate with effect from March 16, 2023. Read more

Under Rajesh Gopinathan, turned into a slow-moving tech giant

Under Rajesh Gopinathan, who took over the reins of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) six years ago, the company consolidated its leadership position in the Indian information technology (IT) services industry. But it also became a slow-moving giant and lost some of its sheen to competitors — both big and small. Read more

Consent-seeking tech top Trai pick to curb pesky calls and messages

Digital content authorisation (DCA) is emerging as the favourite among a long list of technologies being researched by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) for reducing pesky calls.

It is expected to be rolled out first on a pilot basis in another two months, officials said. Read more

Rlys plans concessions for truckers on dedicated freight corridors

The ministry of railways is likely to offer a slew of concessions to truck operators on dedicated freight corridors (DFCs) in a bid to capture the modal freight share from national highways, Business Standard has learnt. Sources in the ministry said 25-30 per cent relief in the existing roll-on, roll-off (RoRo) charges may be in the offing, along with higher concessions on traffic captured for empty wagons. Read more

Technology plant in India to assemble AirPods in India

Technology Group is working out modalities to set up a plant in India to assemble AirPods, according to sources close to the discussions. Talks are on whether to set up the unit in Telangana or Karnataka. The investment is likely at around $200 million. The Taiwanese company had a few days ago, during the visit of global Chief Executive Officer Young Lui to India, signed MoUs to invest in these states for electronics manufacturing. A query to Foxconn India representative V Lee, however, did not elicit any response. did not respond to a query, either. Read more