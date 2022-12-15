JUST IN
Covid global health emergency hopefully ends next year, says WHO chief
Madhya Pradesh will progress rapidly with arrival of 5G services: CM
Performing the business of art: Open mic organisers look to turn profitable
US Congressman Krishnamoorthi criticises China for aggression against India
Centre to include private sector in boosting nuclear power capacity: Report
Assam's Gamosa, Telangana's Tandur Redgram, Ladakh's apricot get GI tag
Latest LIVE: Gehlot govt following policy of appeasement, says BJP
Hacker claims breach of FBI's critical-infrastructure forum, posts samples
G20 under India can make progress in debt relief, crypto: Gita Gopinath
Assam govt launches 'Orunodoi 2.0', scheme to benefit over 1 mn people
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Covid global health emergency hopefully ends next year, says WHO chief
Business Standard

Top Headlines: Fed lifts rates, quick commerce in funding winter, and more

Business Standard brings you the top headlines at this hour

Topics
US Federal Reserve | Interest Rates | E-commerce firms

BS Web Team 

The Federal Reserve is now expected to hike interest rates by 75 basis points Wednesday, just weeks after Chair Jerome Powell and his team repeatedly advertised a half percentage point move. (Photo: Bloomberg)
The US Federal Reserve (Photo: Bloomberg)

Fed lifts rates by half percentage point, sees economy nearing stall speed

The US Federal Reserve raised interest rates by half a percentage point on Wednesday and projected at least an additional 75 basis points of increases in borrowing costs by the end of 2023 as well as a rise in unemployment and a near stalling of economic growth. Read More

40% of all vehicles sold will be electric by 2030, says Bain & Co report

As much as 35 per cent to 40 per cent of all vehicles sold in the country across segments will be electric by 2030, up from a mere 2 per cent this year, says a Bain & Co report released today. This translates to 14-16 million new electric vehicles (EVs) selling in a year. Read More

Quick commerce finds it footing amid funding winter, now needs to scale

While the funding winter has impacted startups across sectors, one area that was expected to take the biggest hit, but surprisingly managed to survive and thrive is the quick commerce segment. As far as funding goes, the segment managed to garner sufficient investor interest. Read More

EAM Jaishankar slams Pakistan for raking up Kashmir issue in UNSC

India strongly hit back at Pakistan on Wednesday after it raised the Kashmir issue in the UN Security Council, asserting that a country that hosted slain al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden and attacked a neighbouring Parliament does not have the credentials to sermonize in the powerful UN organ. Read More

A full house for cinema: 2022 box office to close at Rs 11,000 crore

Estimates by multiplex chains and film trade experts suggest that 2022 will close at nearly Rs 11,000 crore in terms of gross value for the Indian BO across languages. This is almost on a par with 2019 levels, considered the best year for the Indian film industry to date. Read More

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on US Federal Reserve

First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 09:54 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU