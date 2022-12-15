Top Headlines: Fed lifts rates, quick commerce in funding winter, and more

-
ALSO READ
Why are Hindi films struggling at the box office?
What does Parliament's winter session mean for you?
Brahmastra week 1: Film earns Rs 170 crore in India, Rs 300 crore worldwide
Brand Aamir struggles amid Laal Singh Chaddha's tepid box office collection
Delhi govt launches 15-point winter action plan to combat air pollution
-
Fed lifts rates by half percentage point, sees economy nearing stall speed
The US Federal Reserve raised interest rates by half a percentage point on Wednesday and projected at least an additional 75 basis points of increases in borrowing costs by the end of 2023 as well as a rise in unemployment and a near stalling of economic growth. Read More
40% of all vehicles sold will be electric by 2030, says Bain & Co report
As much as 35 per cent to 40 per cent of all vehicles sold in the country across segments will be electric by 2030, up from a mere 2 per cent this year, says a Bain & Co report released today. This translates to 14-16 million new electric vehicles (EVs) selling in a year. Read More
Quick commerce finds it footing amid funding winter, now needs to scale
While the funding winter has impacted startups across sectors, one area that was expected to take the biggest hit, but surprisingly managed to survive and thrive is the quick commerce segment. As far as funding goes, the segment managed to garner sufficient investor interest. Read More
EAM Jaishankar slams Pakistan for raking up Kashmir issue in UNSC
India strongly hit back at Pakistan on Wednesday after it raised the Kashmir issue in the UN Security Council, asserting that a country that hosted slain al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden and attacked a neighbouring Parliament does not have the credentials to sermonize in the powerful UN organ. Read More
A full house for cinema: 2022 box office to close at Rs 11,000 crore
Estimates by multiplex chains and film trade experts suggest that 2022 will close at nearly Rs 11,000 crore in terms of gross value for the Indian BO across languages. This is almost on a par with 2019 levels, considered the best year for the Indian film industry to date. Read More
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 09:54 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU