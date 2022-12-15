JUST IN
Fed lifts rates by half percentage point, sees economy nearing stall speed

Only two of 19 Fed officials saw the benchmark overnight interest rate staying below 5% next year

Topics
US Fed | US Fed rate hike | US Fed monetary policy

Reuters  |  Washington 

Jerome Powell, US Fed Chair
Jerome Powell | Photo: Bloomberg

The US Federal Reserve raised interest rates by half a percentage point on Wednesday and projected at least an additional 75 basis points of increases in borrowing costs by the end of 2023 as well as a rise in unemployment and a near stalling of economic growth.

The US central bank's projection of the target federal funds rate rising to 5.1% in 2023 is slightly higher than investors expected heading into this week's two-day policy meeting and appeared biased if anything to move higher.

Only two of 19 Fed officials saw the benchmark overnight interest rate staying below 5% next year, a signal they still feel the need to lean into their battle against inflation that has been running at 40-year highs.

"The (Federal Open Market) Committee is highly attentive to inflation risks ... Ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate in order to attain a stance of monetary policy that is sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to 2% over time," the Fed said in a statement nearly identical to the one it issued at its November meeting.

The new statement, approved unanimously, was released after a meeting at which officials scaled back from the three-quarters-of-a-percentage-point rate increases that were delivered at the last four gatherings. The Fed's policy rate, which began the year at the near-zero level, is now in a target range of 4.25% to 4.50%, the highest since late 2007.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. EST (1930 GMT) to provide further details on the policy meeting, which was the last of 2022.

First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 00:51 IST

