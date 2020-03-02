Top 10 biz headlines: Markets on edge, auto sale, YES Bank, and more

on edge: Weak economic data, Coronavirus spook investors further



There seems to be little respite in sight for the — which have just seen their worst week in a decade — as the impact of coronavirus has started reflecting in economic data.



The government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are considering all options, including an interim bailout of Yes Bank Ltd, in case a proposed $2 billion capital infusion into the private lender gets further delayed, Livemint reported. The possible intervention could include a sale of pooled assets to public sector banks or, as a last resort, sale of a small stake to a state-run bank to pave the way for further capital raising, the people said on condition of anonymity.

A backup rescue plan for Yes Bank, which is teetering under the weight of bad loans, has become necessary for RBI and the government to consider as the collapse of a bank can have a domino effect on interlinked financial institutions and impair economic growth.

NPS pension payouts to become flexible



The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) is working on alternatives to the mandatory annuity product that Pension System (NPS) subscribers have to buy on exit Livemint reported. When exiting on maturity, NPS subscribers can withdraw up to 60% of the corpus but compulsorily need to buy an annuity plan with the remaining 40%. For premature exit after 10 years, 80% of the corpus needs to be annuitized.