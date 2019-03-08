Top 10 biz headlines: DDA Housing plan 2019, power sector revival, and more

Max group's Analjit Singh plans to sell stake, real estate to repay loans

Max group promoter Analjit Singh has put together a plan to sell a minority stake in Max Financial Services, the holding company of Max Life, as well as some real estate assets to repay loans it had raised through the pledging of promoter shares in two listed companies. Read on....

GIC to subscribe to rights issue of Rs 25,000 crore

on Thursday said GIC, formerly known as Government of Singapore Investment Corporation, has committed to subscribing to the company’s rights issue of Rs 25,000 crore. Read on....

BS Insurance Round Table: 18% GST on premium is brutal, says Irdai member

The levying of an 18 per cent tax on insurance premiums is detrimental to improving the penetration of insurance in the country and should be rolled back, said Nilesh Sathe, a member of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India. Read on....

Govt approves projects, revival scheme worth Rs 31,000-cr for power sector

The central government has cleared projects and schemes totalling Rs 31,000 crore to boost investment in the languishing power sector. Read on...

More power to them: Women who break the glass ceiling in the world of oil

At more than 11,800 feet from sea level in Phey Village of Ladakh, Padma Angmo and 10 other women work at the world’s highest LPG bottling plant. Read on...

Hindustan Unilever draws flak for new Brooke Bond Red Label ad film

Hindustan Unilever, the country’s largest consumer goods company, is in the eye of a storm over an advertisement for tea brand Brooke Bond Red Label. Read on...

wants govt to incentivise local TV manufacturing

LG Electronics, the country’s second-largest consumer electronics firm, has voiced concerns on the lack of enough incentives to expand local television manufacturing. Read on...

Scheme 2019 launched; 18,000 houses on offer across Delhi, reports Moneycontrol

On the scent of sachet success, FMCG co CavinKare launches perfume packs at Rs 3, reports Hindu Business Line

The FAANG's impact on US economy is fading away, reports Livemint