Top 10 biz headlines: India grounds Boeing 737 MAX; Jet crisis, and more

1) Industrial output growth slips to 1.7% in January, inflation rises to 2.57%

The index of industrial production (IIP) grew at a two-month low of 1.7 per cent in January, dragged by subdued manufacturing activities, compared to 2.6 per cent in December. Read on...

2) Tata's finally gets approval to fly on international routes

Following the approval, has sought permission to operate flights between Delhi and Colombo seven days a week. Read on...

3) Etihad quiet on interim funding plan; Jet Airways grounds four more planes

Etihad Airways has kept the Jet Airways rescue plan on hold even after a memorandum of understanding between the two partners. Read on...

4) Ramdev's Ayurved ups offer for bankrupt to Rs 4,350 cr

As earlier offered, Ayurved will also infuse Rs 1,700 crore into the company. Read on...

5) Indexation benefits available on debt MFs make them more tax efficient than FDs

One of the things that makes debt funds attractive is their tax efficiency. Long-term capital gains (LTCG) earned on debt mutual funds are eligible for indexation benefits before they are taxed, reports Livemint.

6) Another round of job loss looms for mid-level IT employees

AI increasingly taking over the role of project managers in software firms, reports Businessline.

7) Rahul Pandit, ex CEO of Ginger Hotels to lead Lemon Tree Hotels co-Living JV

Pandit, who has previously worked with Lemon Tree Hotels, confirmed the development on Tuesday, reports Economics Times.

8) Banking on Indian mass market, Grofers carves out its own niche

This round will put Grofers back in the race with BigBasket once again, which, too, is raising another round of capital, according to reports. Read on...

9) OYO to invest Rs 1,400 crore in Indian markets to boost infrastructure

The company, which has expanded from running a hotel chain to co-living spaces in the past one year, is planning to get into a whole lot of new areas, including co-working and cloud kitchen space. Read on...

10) PNB fraud case: Nirav Modi uses bank token devices to transfer funds

The enforcement agency has so far seized movable and immovable properties to the tune of Rs 2362 crore in the PNB fraud case. Read on...