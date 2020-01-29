Top 10 biz headlines: India Inc sees populist Budget, Tata EV push, & more

From tax rate cuts to job creation, sees a populist Budget

is expecting a slew of economy-boosting steps such as income-tax rate cuts, increased rural infrastructure spending, and job creation measures in the Union Budget, to be announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman this Saturday. Read more.

Synergy is Tata's ignition to drive electric vehicle growth, Nexon EV out

Seven chief executive officers (CEOs) across firms at the Tata group came together on Tuesday just before the launch of the group’s first electric car, the Nexon EV, to discuss how the “Tata universe” had shared resources to bring out the best possible product. Read more.

Govt may ease Air India brand retention clause for the new owner

The bid document for Air India sale says the brand must be retained by the new owner, but the government is likely to be flexible if that clause comes in the way of a good deal, according to sources in the know. Read more.

Bankers get shield from fraud heat; boards of PSBs to be held accountable

The government has watered down its framework for dealing with high-value frauds in a bid to encourage managing directors (MDs) and chief executive officers (CEOs) of state-owned banks to take commercial decisions fearlessly. Read more.

Lalit Modi's asset sale claim: A battle brewing in late K K Modi's backyard

While starting out on his new venture some years ago, Samir Modi made a call to 7-Eleven for a tie-up to set up the country’s first chain of convenience stores. But the US company, the largest globally in this business, was not willing to give him an exclusive franchisee for the country. Said Samir, the youngest son of K K Modi, in an interview a few months ago: “I am a builder of a new business, not a seller. Read more.

Airtel Africa Q3 result: Net profit slumps 23% YoY on higher tax outgo

Bharti Airtel’s Africa unit reported a net profit of $103 million (Rs 735 crore) in the quarter ended December 31, a 23 per cent fall from $133 million in the same period a year before. Read more.

Tatas raise the EV game with attractive price on high-level localisation

Tata Motors’ strategy of adopting a very competitive pricing for the Nexon EV will prompt its rivals — Maruti Suzuki India as well as Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) — to package their offerings in a manner that attracts buyers. Read more.

Start-ups that burn investor money won't get second chance: Ratan Tata

Industrialist Ratan Tata on Tuesday warned that start-ups which burn investors' money and disappear will not get a second or a third chance. Read more.

India and US set to finalise $10-b trade deal in Feb

Next month when United States Trade Representative (USTR) Robert Lighthizer visits New Delhi, India and the US are likely to finalise a mega trade deal pegged above $10 billion (more than Rs 71,000 crore). The deal, whose legal vetting is underway, will be signed during US President Donald Trump’s visit to India, and is a precursor to a free trade agreement between the two nations, according to sources quoted in a report by The Economic Times.

BoI plans mega QIP in a return to capital markets for govt banks

In what will be the first time a state-run lender will do so in more than two years, Bank of India plans to raise Rs 1,000 crore by selling shares to institutional investors in February, according to sources in a report by LiveMint.