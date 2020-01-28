Synergy is Tata's ignition to drive electric vehicle growth, Nexon EV out

Seven chief executive officers (CEOs) across firms at the Tata Group came together on Tuesday morning just before the launch of its first electric car the Nexon EV (electric vehicle). They discussed how the “Tata universe” had gone about sharing resources to bring out the best possible product.

At the actual launch event, former Group Chairman Ratan Tata was present, even driving to the stage in the Nexon EV, and was accompanied by current group Chairman N. Chandrasekaran.

“As the Tata Group, for the first time, we are launching the electric vehicle ecosystem and all Tata companies have played an important role since the last 18 months,” says Chandrasekharan. “We have at least four more EV models coming up in the next 24 months, including a hatchback, a sedan and two SUVs,” he adds.

This is not just a commercial launch, according to Tata officials. “There’s the car on one side and the Tata Universe on the other and what we have worked on is affordability and design. The result is a manifestation of everything we worked on together,” says Guenter Butschek, CEO and managing director (MD). “This product will take us to the next level in our electrification journey and is the first indigenous car of its kind.”

It is also one of the biggest bets the company is making in the passenger vehicles space and hoping that its slew of products will pay off. The last few years have been uphill with the company’s passenger vehicles market share falling from almost 17 per cent in 2007 to barely 5 per cent in recent months, based on SIAM data. “The move is also a reflection on how large conglomerates must syncro-mesh their abilities in the new age economy or perish” says one former group chairman, who declined to be named.

So, how exactly did other companies pitch in? Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD of Tata Power says that his company would be making the EV charging stations. “The aim is to make 300 by the year-end and then another 650 in the next two years,” he adds.

R. Mukundan, CEO and MD of Tata Chemicals, says his firm had already started investing. “Our approach is on building battery cells and recycling technologies where the net investment is around ~800 crore, of which we have already invested ~100 crore.” The capital will be used to make a 500-tonne hydro solution for batteries. It will be in Dhulera.

While executives from TCS, and Tata Realty (TRIL) were not present, it was acknowledged by Tata officials that both TRIL and TCS were also instrumental. For example, TRIL will be making the bay areas and the infrastructure for the company’s electric commercial vehicles in time to come.

Tata Autocomp will be planning to localise the car components and in due course make the EV chargers as well.

Other retail business at the Tata’s, such as Croma, will also be leveraged to give the product a new platform beyond just dealer outlets and online channels.

Avijit Mitra, CEO of Croma, says the outlets would offer digital displays, sale of portable charging station units, book test drives, and even receive bookings. “Our customer base is digitally oriented and so we think it makes sense to offer them access to a product such as this,” he says.

has historically been India’s first maker of indigenous cars with no foreign collaboration and the Nexon EV is a step in that direction, keeping the past in its rear-view mirror.

That a car maker has made an electric car is likely to be just the tip of the iceberg. Given the spread of companies in its fold, analysts say getting cross functionality to operate seamlessly is an uphill task but when executed, it can produce innovative results. “An example would be Tata Chemicals closely working with Tata Global Beverages to produce novel neutraceuticals, or even vitamins,” he adds.