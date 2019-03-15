Top 10 biz headlines: Jet crisis, Unilever promotes Paranjpe, and more

Brookfield to acquire RIL's East West Pipeline for Rs 13,000 crore

Brookfield on Thursday filed a preliminary placement memorandum, through which InvIT (set up by Brookfield as sponsor and 90 per cent investor) will invest Rs 13,000 crore to acquire EWPL. Read on...

Naresh Goyal, Etihad must salvage cash-strapped Jet Airways: Lenders

Lenders to cash-strapped on Thursday asked two key stakeholders — Naresh Goyal and Etihad — to promptly pitch in with their contribution to salvage the situation. The decision to provide emergency funds to the ailing airline will be taken collectively and not on a standalone basis, said lenders. Read on...

to be new COO, Mehta elevated as President of South Asia

Unilever, the world’s second-largest consumer goods company, said on Thursday that it was promoting Nitin Paranjpe, president, foods & refreshment, to the position of chief operating officer (COO), making the 56-year-old only the second Indian after Harish Manwani to be elevated to this role. Read on...

Reliance Infrastructure to sell Delhi-Agra road project to Cube Highways

Anil Ambani led Reliance Infrastructure announced a sale agreement with Cube Highways and Infrastructure for its Delhi-Agra toll road project from Rs 3600 crore. Read on...

SC asks Singh brothers to come up with plan to pay Daiichi Rs 3,500 cr

The top court asked the two brothers to consult their financial and legal advisors and give the plan by March 28 on how they planned to comply with the decree against them that requires them to pay the said amount. Read on...

February WPI inflation surges to 2.93% on rise in food, fuel prices

Data released earlier this week showed that the consumer price index- (CPI-) based inflation rate moved up to a four-month high of 2.57 per cent, from 1.97 per cent in January. Read on...

March may be the worst FY19 month for realtors as homebuyers delay payments

According to sources, collections of developers in March have come down by 60-80 per cent due to this. Last month, the GST Council reduced GST on under-construction properties, from 12 per cent to 5 per cent for under-construction properties. Read on...

Combining best of public transport, ride-sharing will ease daily commute: Uber's Pradeep Parameswaran

The ride-hailing app company, which has crossed a billion rides in India, is betting on the future being multi-modal, shared and electric as it prepares for an initial public offering, reports Livemint.

Dealer's call to auto cos: Correct inventory levels

Saddled with high stocks amid slowing demand in the local market, automobile dealers have urged manufacturers to rationalise production and correct inventory levels across the country. Sluggish sales in the past few months have led to a surge in inventory levels across dealerships, reports Economic Times.

With the devil in detail, start-ups lose angel investors

The Indian start-up ecosystem is losing its angels fast. A problematic tax law, arbitrary exits and rise of incubators and accelerators have led to a steep decline in the number and value of angel investments in the world’s fastest-growing major economy, reports Businessline.