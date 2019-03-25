Top 10 biz headlines: Mindtree takeover plan, Jet crisis, and more

biggest gainer, group lost most in Modi govt tenure

Rahul Bajaj-led Group tops the chart, followed by Hinduja Group. Mukesh Ambani, Murugappa, and the Adani groups are also included in the top five list.

Board approval to crisis-hit management change today

The plan prepared by the lenders' consortium, led by the State Bank of India, will be discussed at the Jet board meeting scheduled for Monday, according to sources in the know.

takeover plan: L&T explores backchannel talks for bid

Sources in the know said that after its public standing on the issue, L&T is keen to explore a middle path that will not only help it in addressing Mindtree's concerns but also in increasing the acceptance of its bid to take controlling stake in the firm.

Logistics firm Delhivery turns unicorn as couriers $413 million

Valuing the delivery firm at close to $2 billion, picked a massive 22.4 per cent stake.

IL&FS crisis highlights need to tighten regulation of credit rating firms

The blowout at Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) is the latest to hit the headlines — going to junk status from being triple-A rated in a matter of weeks.

After Thums Up and RimZim, Coca-Cola plans to take Maaza international

Thums Up and RimZim have been taken to neighbouring countries in South Asia in recent months.

Planning your summer holiday? Early bird does indeed catch the worm

Today, the summer traveller has a range of destinations he can choose from, depending on his interests and the activities he wishes to pursue.

Japan's JTEKT merges its India auto parts units to improve financials

JTEKT Corp. expects as much as four-fold increase in the revenue share from India following the merger of two local units to create a bigger entity, reports Livemint.

As procurement remains low, MSP offers little for growers

In major pulses growing States such as Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, the procurement activity remained way below expectation, reports Businessline.

B.Voc: Few takers for a course that makes students job-ready

Unlike a traditional degree that is given as a qualification for most jobs, B.Voc is still a distant cousin of the B.Sc, BA and B.Com degrees.