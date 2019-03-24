Bajaj biggest gainer, Anil Ambani group lost most in Modi govt tenure

Business groups with a large and successful presence in the retail finance and consumer businesses saw the fastest rise in their market capitalisation (m-cap) during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s regime, while many large business groups with big exposures to manufacturing segments such as power, metals, telecom, and capital goods, faced headwinds. Rahul Bajaj-led Bajaj Group tops the chart, followed by Hinduja Group.

Mukesh Ambani, Murugappa, and the Adani groups are also included in the top five list. On the other hand, Anil Ambani, Naveen Jindal, and Sun Pharmaceutical ...