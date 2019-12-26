Top 10 biz headlines: Sensex at all-time high, Cyrus Mistry, and more

at all-time high, but real returns across asset classes just over 2%

The Bombay Stock Exchange Sensitive Index, or Sensex, might be at an all-time high of 41,000-plus points, but nominal returns from equities in the past decade, at 9 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR), are nothing to write home about. Returns from the mid- and small-cap indices have been lower than those of the during the period. Read more.

unlikely to take up a board position, may appoint nominees

Even as the Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) reinstated as chairman of Tata Sons and three other group companies last week, he is unlikely to take up a board position at any of these companies. Sources in the know said he might appoint nominee directors who would ensure best practices of corporate governance at Tata group companies. Read more.

France's Safran considers $150-mn aircraft engine repair unit in India

France-based Safran Group is considering a $150-million investment in a new aircraft engine maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) unit in India to cater for its airline customers, according to the company. Read more.

Govt plans new policy to recover water tariffs from all kinds of consumers

The government wants to bring about structural changes to the provisions for drinking water supply services with a “utility-based” approach, according to the operational guidelines for the Jal Jeevan Mission released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. The move will enable institutions to focus on services and recover water tariffs from all kinds of consumers. Read more.

Privatisation may affect SCI's decision-making powers, shipping market

The central government’s plan to privatise Shipping Corporation of India (SCI), after years of uncertainty in this regard, could, if coupled with no or delayed corporate action on the ground, affect the business in the long run, say many in the sector. “Once the divestment news was out, virtually all decisions in the company came to a standstill. Read more.

With Rs 3,000 cr cash in hand, Godrej eyes properties in prime locations

It is filled with what is now a rare commodity in real estate — cash. With this advantage, Godrej Group’s real estate arm, Godrej Properties, is looking at buying land in prime locations, investing in development management contracts (DMs) and do a record number oi launches. Read more.

Piramal Enterprises to raise Rs 2,750 cr via bonds in multiple tranches

Piramal Enterprises on Wednesday said it will raise up to Rs 2,750 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis. "A meeting of the Administrative Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, 28th December, 2019, to consider and approve the issue of secured non-convertible debentures on private placement basis amounting up to Rs 2,750 crore," it said in a regulatory filing. Read more.

MRG World to invest Rs 200 cr to build another affordable housing project

Realty firm MRG World on Wednesday said it will invest Rs 200 crore to develop its new affordable housing project in Gurugram in the affordable price category of Rs 23-27 lakh. Read more.

Proposals being examined ahead of the budget as the government eyes ways of boosting consumption and reviving growth include: a flat tax rate without exemptions, new slabs for those earning higher incomes, cuts in personal income tax in line with those in corporate tax, according to sources quoted in a report by The Economic Times.

Government braces for Rs 50k crore disinvestment shortfall

The government is unlikely to complete the privatization of Air India Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) and Container Corp. of India Ltd (Concor) by end-March, leaving a Rs 40,000-50,000 crore hole in its budget, reports LiveMint.