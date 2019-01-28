Top 10 business headlines: Jio in ZEEL race, OYO's Rs 100-mn play, and more

may join race to pick stake in Subhash Chandra's Zee Entertainment

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio is likely to enter the fray to buy half of promoter Subhash Chandra’s stake in Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) said sources, pitting it against international names such as Amazon, Apple, Tencent, and Alibaba, who are interested as well. Some of the other names doing the rounds include AT&T, Singtel, Comcast, and Sony Pictures. Read on

We will need to revisit discount policy: Maruti Suzuki chairman RC Bhargava

Maruti Suzuki, which sells every second car in the Indian market, said it planned to review its strategy on discounts after the most profitable domestic automobile firm reported a double-digit dip in profits. The Suzuki-owned company saw its profit slip 17 per cent to Rs 1,489 crore for the third quarter (Q3) ended December 31, 2018. Read on

Govt considering NITI Aayog's area-based package for distressed farmers

The NITI Aayog has come up with a proposal to give relief to distressed farmers which, among other suggestions, is being considered by the government. The proposal will have a minimum impact on the exchequer and will be the least ‘market-distortionary’, say NITI Aayog officials. Read on:

PNB board found no criminality against sacked EDs

The government’s order on sacking Punjab Bank (PNB) Executive Directors K V Brahmaji Rao and Sanjiv Sharan came months after the bank’s board found no criminal intent, and a “casual oversight” on the part of these officials. Read on

Piyush Goyal may enter grey zone if he breaks convention in interim budget

On February 1, when interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal stands up to present the Interim Budget in the Lok Sabha, he may enter a grey zone in constitutional law if he were to propose large-scale changes in tax laws. Read on

now plans big play in Indonesia, lines up $100-million investment

OYO, India’s largest hotel chain, plans to invest more than $100 million in Indonesia. The firm is eyeing a major takeover of the southeast Asian hospitality market. This would be the third-biggest country the hospitality chain plans to enter after India and China. Read on

Here are a few tips on how to increase your credit score quickly

A good credit score - from 700 to 900 – can help you to access cheaper credit. A lower score reflects irresponsible financial management. Here are a few ways you can improve your credit score and also ensure it stays above average. Read on

Student microfinancing start-up SlicePay gets RBI licence for NBFC play

SlicePay, a Bengaluru-based start-up focused on micro-lending to students, has secured a licence from the banking regulator to foray into non-banking financial services, according to a Livemint report.

Portability of set-top boxes by year-end: Trai chief

Troubled by your operator or DTH company, but unable to change your service provider as you are locked into your set-top box (STB)? Things may soon change as broadcast regulator Trai plans to make digital boxes inter-operable by the end of this year. This will give freedom to millions of customers to change their operator at no cost in case of deficient services, according to an Economic Times report.

Tata Comm to boost customer base of Indicash

Tata Communications Payment Solutions Ltd (TCPSL) expects the customer base on its white-label teller machines — Indicash — to nearly double by the end of the calendar year, according to a Hindu BusinessLine report.