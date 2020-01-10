Top 10 business headlines: PM says economy will rebound, Infosys Q3 preview

Q3 preview

Information technology (IT) service provider Ltd is expected to post revenue growth of 0.9 per cent to 2.1 per cent on a sequential basis (in constant currency terms) for the quarter ended December 31. This could mainly be on account of the company's cross-currency gains and business transfer of Eishtec in Ireland.

Economy will rebound, says PM

Prime Minister said on Thursday that the fundamentals of the Indian economy were strong, it had the capacity to bounce back, and the Centre was expecting an economic revival in the coming quarters.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday allowed video-based authentication as an alternative to the accepted e-KYC (know-your-customer) practices, but such verification will be Aadhaar-based, either online or offline.

ED likely to attach Chanda Kochhar's assets

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to make a provisional attachment of assets and properties belonging to former ICICI Bank managing director and chief executive officer Chanda Kochhar and husband, Deepak Kochhar, in connection with the Videocon loan case.

Airtel's garners $10 billion

on Thursday received offers for subscriptions aggregating over $10 billion, three times its target of $3 billion, through a combination of qualified institutional placement (QIP) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB), according to banking sources.

to hire 30,000 employees in next 2 yrs

to hire 30000 employees in next two years and subsidiaries.

Budget maths won't be hit if oil is below $70 a barrel

On top of the sustained economic slowdown that the government has to factor in as it readies the 2020-21 Union Budget, there is also the uncertainty of further flashpoints in the West Asia and the resultant impact on crude oil prices.

Broadcasters to Move Court Against Trai

Indian television broadcasters are set to take the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) to court over frequent changes and using incorrect methodology in its amended tariff order, said people with knowledge of the matter, the Economic Times reported

Govt to slash time taken to start new biz to 5 days

The government is set to slash the requirements and time taken for starting a new business from 10 process and 18 days to five processes and as many days. Ten key services, including name reservation, incorporation as well as registration for various taxes such as goods and services tax, will soon be available via two forms instead of multiple individual ones at present, according to the Economic Times