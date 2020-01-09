Bharti Airtel's fundraise garners $10 billion, three times its target

on Thursday received offers for subscriptions aggregating over $10 billion, three times its target of $3 billion, through a combination of qualified institutional placement (QIP) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB), according to banking sources.

The issue opened Wednesday and has already been oversubscribed and according to banking sources the allocation of the shares will be made next week.

According to sources, Fidelity, Blackrock, Goldman Sachs, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Warburg Pincus, J P Morgan, Axis Capital, ICICI Pru, SBI Mutual, Aditya Birla Mutual HFDC Mutual and Temasek Holdings among others have offered to subscribe to the

For the FCCB portion, offers have come from Blackrock, GIC of Singapore (which has also offered to subscribe the QIP), Barclays, Societe Generale and Standard Chartered Bank among others. A spokesperson, however, declined to comment on the issue.

GIC of Singapore currently holds around four per cent in

Forced by a Supreme Court judgment ordering it to pay AGR (adjusted gross revenues) and spectrum usage charges dues of over Rs 35,000 crore by January end, Bharti decided to raise fresh funds through a combination of debt and equity to comply with the SC order.

It has, however, also filed a review petition in the apex court challenging the order asking it to pay interest on dues, penalty as well as interest on penalty. The industry has to fork out Rs 147,000 crore as part of the SC order and many like Vodafone-Idea have already said they might have to close operations.

In its prospectus, Bharti Airtel said in case of a favourable SC order the company will utilise the money or part of it to augment long-term resources and strengthen its balance sheet for servicing and repayment of short and long-term debts, capital expenditure, long-term working capital requirement and general corporate purposes.

The company was looking to raise over $1 billion though FCCB and $2 billion though The floor price was pegged at Rs 452 per share.

The shares of Bharti Airtel closed at Rs 460.15 on Thursday, which was 0.28 per cent higher than on Tuesday.

The company has posted losses of Rs 23,045 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2019-20 (FY20) its highest quarterly loss ever, as a result of the provisioning of the SC order. Like its competitors, it has for the first time gone for a tariff increase ranging from 15 per cent to 40 per cent, which is expected to improve revenues and average revenue per user in the upcoming quarters.

The company has successfully raised equity funds to take on Reliance Jio, and has been able to maintain its revenue share of the mobile market despite the bruising battle with its new rival. In May, the telco raised Rs 25,000 crore through a rights issue. In FY20, the company is expected to end up investing around Rs 22,000 crore in network expansion and move towards 4G. The company currently has a net debt to Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), which is under control at 3.3x in the quarter ending September ending FY20.