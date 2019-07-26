Top events of the day: Kargil Vijay Diwas, Maruti Q1 results, and more

Kargil Vijay Diwas

India will commemorate 20 years of the Kargil War today. President Ram Nath Kovind will join the celebrations at War Memorial in Drass, Kargil district in Jammu and Kashmir.

State Governor Satya Pal Malik, Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat, Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa and the Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh will receive the President on his arrival, sources told IANS.

A 'Victory Flame' lit by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on July 14 at the War Memorial in Delhi will be received by the army chief in Drass on Friday. It will be be merged with the eternal flame at the Kargil war memorial.

Huawei to launch its first 5G smartphone

China's telecom giant Huawei is planning to release its first 5G smartphone on July 26 to march ahead in the global race for setting up the super-fast telecommunications system, amid simmering tensions with the US over technology and trade. Read more

Maruti Suzuki Q1 results

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) will report its June quarter earnings on Friday. Analysts expect a weak quarter for Maruti due to the slowdown in demand and plummeting volumes which would offset the gains due to higher net realization.

During the quarter, MSIL volumes declined around 18 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and around 12 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to 402,594 units. Read more

ED to question Amrapali group CFO in Lucknow

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Amrapali group's Chief Financial Officer, Secretary and others to Lucknow for questioning on Friday on charges of money laundering.

The official told IANS that the agency would also question several other officials of the Amrapali group next week.

The ED also proposes to approach the court to seek the custody of Amrapali Group chief Anil Sharma, who is lodged in jail since February.

Bajaj Auto Q1 results

Bajaj Auto will declare its June quarter results on Friday. And, although the company has reported a rise in volumes in an otherwise subdued quarter for auto firms, analysts expect the inferior product mix and higher discounting to drag down the company's profit. Read more