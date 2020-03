Top events of the day: Madhya Pradesh govt crisis, EU meet, and more

MP political crisis : Congress to hold legislative party meeting today









EU leaders to hold videoconference Tuesday on virus response



leaders will hold a videoconference Tuesday aimed at coordinating their response to the outbreak on the continent, the office of French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday.



The Madhya Pradesh BJP has called a meeting of its 107 MLAs on Tuesday ahead of the March 16 budget session of the state Assembly and the Rajya Sabha polls for three seats scheduled on March 26.

Amid the ongoing political crisis in the state, Congress party will hold a legislative party meeting today. This comes in the backdrop of the resignations by Cabinet ministers who were present in the meeting with Chief Minister here on Monday night. Read More