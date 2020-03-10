JUST IN
Italy's PM imposes nationwide travel restrictions to contain Coronavirus
Top events of the day: Madhya Pradesh govt crisis, EU meet, and more

20 cabinet ministers resigned from Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government. Congress will hold meet to discuss the developments

MP political crisis : Congress to hold legislative party meeting today

Amid the ongoing political crisis in the state, Congress party will hold a legislative party meeting today. This comes in the backdrop of the resignations by Cabinet ministers who were present in the meeting with Chief Minister Kamal Nath here on Monday night. Read More

Ahead of RS polls, MP BJP calls meet of MLAs on Tuesday

The Madhya Pradesh BJP has called a meeting of its 107 MLAs on Tuesday ahead of the March 16 budget session of the state Assembly and the Rajya Sabha polls for three seats scheduled on March 26. Read More

EU leaders to hold videoconference Tuesday on virus response

European Union leaders will hold a videoconference Tuesday aimed at coordinating their response to the coronavirus outbreak on the continent, the office of French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday. Read More
