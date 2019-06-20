Top events of the day: Rajya Sabha session, GST council meet & more

PM Modi to meet Fin Min officials

Ahead of the Union Budget presentation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet officials of all the five departments under the finance ministry on June 20 to discuss the road map for boosting the country's growth and generating jobs. Modi is expected to discuss the road map for every department as well as the strategy for increasing the revenue mop-up and taking reform steps to push GDP growth, which has slipped to five-year low of 6.8 per cent in 2018-19.

First day of

The Rajya Sabha will meet from June 20 to July 26 for the upcoming session of Parliament, the Upper House secretariat said. President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament in the Central Hall at 11 am on June 20.

RBI to infuse Rs 12,500 cr into financial system

The Reserve Bank of India said it will infuse Rs 12,500 crore into the financial system through bond purchases on June 20. The decision has taken based on a review of the evolving liquidity conditions and assessment of the durable liquidity needs going forward, the central bank said in a statement.

GST Council meeting

GST Council will meet on June 20 ahead of the Union Budget and discuss the proposal to fix Rs 50 crore as the turnover threshold for entities to generate e-invoices on a centralised portal for business-to-business (B2B) sales. Extending the tenure of the GST anti-profiteering body is also on the Council's agenda. The Council meeting will be closely watched in the wake of the sluggish economy and lower-than-expected GST collections in May.

Jaypee Infra's creditors meeting

Jaypee Infratech's creditors, which include banks and home buyers, will meet on June 20 to assess the progress of the ongoing insolvency process and decide future course of action. The meeting has been called days after majority of banks voted against state-owned NBCC's bid to acquire the debt ridden realty firm.

Homebuyers represent nearly 60 per cent of voting rights, while banks have the rest. For approval of any resolution plan, at least 66 per cent votes should be in favour.

Bankers had reservation with the NBCC's bid because of certain concession sought by the state-owned firm related to future tax liabilities and approval from development authority YEIDA for transfer of land and Yamuna Expressway.

ICC CWC 2019: Australia vs Bangladesh

Defending champions Australia will take on tricky Bangladesh on Thursday as they strive to get closer to World Cup semifinals in Match 26 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Nottingham. Bangladesh’s outstanding run chase against West Indies has given them the confidence to beat any team in the World Cup, captain Mashrafe Mortaza said ahead of the clash. The weather forecast isn't a great one for cricket fans, there are chances of heavy rain from morning 11 AM to evening at 7 PM.

BMW International open

The 31st BMW International Open is all set to kick-off at the new look Golfclub München Eichenried in Munich, Germany. The four-day event, which is a part of the European Tour, will get underway from June 20. Ace India golfers like S. S. P. Chawrasia, Shiv Kapur and Gaganjeet Bhullar will be seen participating in the tournament and will put forth the Indian challenge.

First day of

The Rajya Sabha will meet from June 20 to July 26 for the upcoming session of Parliament, the Upper House secretariat said. President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament in the Central Hall at 11 am on June 20.