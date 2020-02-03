Top events of the day: Sabarimala hearing, Modi's rally in Delhi, and more

Nine-judge SC bench to frame issues related to discrimination against women in religions



The Supreme Court is scheduled to frame issues for deliberation regarding discrimination against women in various religions and at religious places, including Kerala's Sabarimala temple, on Monday.



EU top diplomat expected in Tehran



Top EU diplomat Josep Borrell is expected in Tehran Monday, Iran's foreign ministry announced a day ahead of the visit, amid new tensions over the Iranian nuclear issue.



Delhi Assembly polls: PM Modi to address first rally



As campaigning for the Delhi Assembly elections intensifies with the date of polling inching closer, Prime Minister will address his first rally in East Delhi's Karkardooma area on Monday.



China to inject $174-bn liquidity as markets reopen amid coronavirus crisis



China's central bank said it will inject 1.2 trillion yuan ($174 billion) worth of liquidity into the markets via reverse repo operations on Monday as its stock markets prepare to reopen amid an outbreak of a new coronavirus.



Results Today



IG Petrochemicals, Tata Chemicals, Ujjivan Financial Services, HUDCO, Galaxy Surfactants, Dr Lal Pathlabs, Umang Dairies, Sutlej Textiles, Borosil Glass, Sharda Motors, and a few othes will be coming out with their Q3 results.