Top 10 biz headlines: Lower tax rates, LIC listing may take a year and more
Top events of the day: Sabarimala hearing, Modi's rally in Delhi, and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his first rally in East Delhi's Karkardooma area on Monday

A view of the Supreme Court | Photo: PTI
Nine-judge SC bench to frame issues related to discrimination against women in religions

The Supreme Court is scheduled to frame issues for deliberation regarding discrimination against women in various religions and at religious places, including Kerala's Sabarimala temple, on Monday. Read More


EU top diplomat expected in Tehran

Top EU diplomat Josep Borrell is expected in Tehran Monday, Iran's foreign ministry announced a day ahead of the visit, amid new tensions over the Iranian nuclear issue. Read More

Delhi Assembly polls: PM Modi to address first rally

As campaigning for the Delhi Assembly elections intensifies with the date of polling inching closer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his first rally in East Delhi's Karkardooma area on Monday. Read More

China to inject $174-bn liquidity as markets reopen amid coronavirus crisis

China's central bank said it will inject 1.2 trillion yuan ($174 billion) worth of liquidity into the markets via reverse repo operations on Monday as its stock markets prepare to reopen amid an outbreak of a new coronavirus. Read More

Results Today

IG Petrochemicals, Tata Chemicals, Ujjivan Financial Services, HUDCO, Galaxy Surfactants, Dr Lal Pathlabs, Umang Dairies, Sutlej Textiles, Borosil Glass, Sharda Motors, and a few othes will be coming out with their Q3 results.
First Published: Mon, February 03 2020. 07:13 IST

