Top events of the day: Sabarimala hearing, Modi's rally in Delhi, and more

-
ALSO READ
Ujjivan Financial gains for sixth straight day ahead of Ujjivan SFB IPO
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: Despite stellar gains, HNIs book losses
Valuation hurdle for Ujjivan and Equitas SFBs; stocks fall over 1%
Street cheers for Ujjivan Small Finance Bank as stock soars 50% on debut
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to it?
-
Nine-judge SC bench to frame issues related to discrimination against women in religions
The Supreme Court is scheduled to frame issues for deliberation regarding discrimination against women in various religions and at religious places, including Kerala's Sabarimala temple, on Monday. Read More
EU top diplomat expected in Tehran
Top EU diplomat Josep Borrell is expected in Tehran Monday, Iran's foreign ministry announced a day ahead of the visit, amid new tensions over the Iranian nuclear issue. Read More
Delhi Assembly polls: PM Modi to address first rally
As campaigning for the Delhi Assembly elections intensifies with the date of polling inching closer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his first rally in East Delhi's Karkardooma area on Monday. Read More
China to inject $174-bn liquidity as markets reopen amid coronavirus crisis
China's central bank said it will inject 1.2 trillion yuan ($174 billion) worth of liquidity into the markets via reverse repo operations on Monday as its stock markets prepare to reopen amid an outbreak of a new coronavirus. Read More
Results Today
IG Petrochemicals, Tata Chemicals, Ujjivan Financial Services, HUDCO, Galaxy Surfactants, Dr Lal Pathlabs, Umang Dairies, Sutlej Textiles, Borosil Glass, Sharda Motors, and a few othes will be coming out with their Q3 results.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU