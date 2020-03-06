Top events of the day: SC verdict on land acquisition, Shah in WB, and more

-
SC to deliver verdict in land acquisition case
A five judge Bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Arun Mishra, will deliver the judgment on Friday in a case concerning the grant of compensation under Section 24 of the land acquisition law of 2013. Read More
SC to hear plea on hate speech
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Friday the plea of BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay seeking immediate direction to Centre to implement Law Commission's report on hate speech. Read More
WB Guv to meet Amit Shah; likely to discuss law and order, other 'critical' issues
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Friday amid the ongoing tussle between the Raj Bhavan and the Trinamool Congress government in the state. Read More
