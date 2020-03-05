SC to hear plea on Law Commission's hate speech report implementation today

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Friday the plea of BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay seeking immediate direction to Centre to implement Law Commission's report on

The prepared the report in 2017 on the direction of Supreme Court.

Upadhyay had on February 27 filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in Supreme Court seeking its immediate direction to implement the Law Commission's report on alleged hate and inflammatory speech.

In 2017, the defined hate and inflammatory speech and suggested the addition of Section 153-C and 505-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), on the direction of Supreme Court.

Upadhyay filed this PIL under Article 32 of the Constitution seeking a writ, order or direction or a writ in the nature of mandamus to take apposite steps to implement the recommendations of Report No-267 on

The cause of action accrued on March 23, 2017 and subsequent dates, when Law Commission of India submitted its Report No 267 to curtail But, governments did nothing to implement the recommendations till date, the plea stated.

It further mentioned that the injury caused to the public is large because hate speech severely affects fraternity, dignity of individual, unity and integration. Hate speech has potential of provoking individuals and society to commit acts of terrorism, genocides, ethnic cleansing etc.

"Offensive speech has real and devastating effects on people's lives and risks their health and safety. It is harmful and divisive for communities and hampers social progress. Hate speech also offends fundamental rights guaranteed under Article 19 and 21," the plea stated.