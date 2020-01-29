Top events of the day: West Asia peace plan, Ind vs NZ 3rd T20, and more

Bhopal gas tragedy: SC to hear Centre's plea for additional fund



The Supreme Court Tuesday adjourned for Wednesday the hearing on Centre's plea, seeking Rs 7,844 crore as additional fund from successor firms of US-based Union Carbide Corporation (UCC) for giving compensation to the victims of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, after one of the judges offered to recuse himself from dealing with the issue. Read More



Netanyahu to present Trump's Mideast plan to Putin



Israeli Prime Minister will travel to Moscow on Wednesday to present US President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan to Russian leader Read More



3rd T20



The Virat Kohli-led Team India is just a step away from sealing the ongoing T20 International rubber against New Zealand cricket team and it seems the Men in Blue want to leave no stone unturned for taking an unassailable 3-0 lead when they face the Kiwis on Wednesday as they have now come up with a unique training drill. Read More



Nirbhaya: SC verdict on death row convict Mukesh's plea



The Supreme Court Tuesday reserved verdict on a plea of one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case, challenging the rejection of his mercy petition by the President. Read More



Traffic restrictions for Beating Retreat ceremony in Delhi



Traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place on Wednesday for the Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk and Illumination of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, police said. Read More