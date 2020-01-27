Top events today: Air India stake sale, Cong parliamentary meet, and more

Congress parliamentary strategy group to meet on Monday
Ahead of the Budget Session of the Parliament, the Congress' strategy group will meet at interim chief Sonia Gandhi's residence here on Monday to discuss the party strategy in the session. The party has also called an opposition meet on January 30 to devise joint strategy against the government. The party has taken on the government on the issue of CAA and NPR. The Rajasthan Assembly has passed a resolution against the NPR, which has also been challenged in the courts.
Crucial AP Council of Ministers meet on Monday on fate of Legislative Council
The Andhra Pradesh
Council of Ministers will hold a crucial meeting here on Monday to decide the fate of the Legislative Council
as Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has questioned the need for the Upper House of the state Legislature. The extended winter session of the Assembly will continue on Monday to possibly pass a resolution recommending the abolition of the Council in the backdrop of the political developments since December 17. Read More
All eyes on Air India EoI on Monday, likely suitors are Tatas, Hindujas
As the government is set to invite preliminary bids from potential investors for selling 100 per cent stake in Air India
on Monday, all eyes are on the portion of airline debt to be taken off its books and qualification for suitors. Prospective buyers would have to respond to the Expression of Interest (EoI) by March 17, 2020. Industry sources said that some of the potential bidders could be Tata Group, Hindujas, IndiGo, SpiceJet and a few private equity firms. Some of the foreign airlines could tie up with local players to place their joint bids.
Defence resumes in key impeachment week; Dems seek witnesses
President Donald Trump's impeachment trial enters a pivotal week as his defense team resumes its case and senators face a critical vote on whether to hear witnesses or proceed directly to a vote that is widely expected to end in his acquittal. Read More
