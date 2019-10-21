Top events today: Assembly elections, Ladakh bridge inauguration, and more

Voting for Maharashtra, Haryana assembly polls

With polling in Haryana and Maharashtra scheduled for today, the electoral fate of over 4400 candidates- 1169 in Haryana and 3237 in Maharashtra will be sealed in EVMs.

In Haryana, 19,578 polling stations have been set up whereas 96,661 in Maharashtra for people to cast their votes.

BSE, NSE to be shut

Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE have announced trading holiday on account of assembly elections in Maharashtra.

Defence minister to inaugurate bridge in Ladakh

Defence Minister will inaugurate a bridge built between Durbuk and the Daulat Beg Oldie airport in eastern Ladakh, sources told PTI.

The Col Chewang Rinchen bridge is located 45 km east of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Brexit: Boris Johnson to seek a new vote

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government announced it was now seeking a “meaningful vote” on his Brexit deal — a ballot that Johnson was denied by Parliament’s maneuverings on Saturday.

Axis Bank Q2 Results:

Axis Bank is likely to declare Q2 results.