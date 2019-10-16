Top events today: Ayodhya case hearing may end, Rajya Sabha bypolls, & more

Ayodhya case: SC will look to conclude hearing

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Ranjan Gogoi on Tuesday said that Wednesday was the 40th and the last day of hearing in the case of Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid land title dispute.

During the hearing in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, Justice Gogoi said, "Today is 39th day. Tomorrow is 40th day and last day of hearing in the case." Read more

RS bypolls for seats falling vacant on deaths of Jaitley, Jethmalani

Bypolls to the two seats which fell vacant following deaths of former Union ministers Arun Jaitley and Ram Jethmalani will be held today.

While Jaitley (BJP) represented Uttar Pradesh, Jethmalani (RJD) represented Bihar in the Upper House. Read more

to start operating Rapid Metro Rail in Gurugram

In a major relief for nearly 60,000 commuters in Gurugram, will start over operations of Rapid Metro Rail today.

scam: Police custody of 3 accused ends

The police custody of two top officials of HDIL and Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank's former chairman ends today.

The three accused are Housing Development Infrastructure Ltd's (HDIL) chairman and managing director Rakesh Wadhawan, his son Sarang Wadhawan and PMC Bank's former chairman Waryam Singh. Read more https://mybs.in/2X9tMN2

Volvo to unveil its first electric car XC40 SUV, Bajaj to debut Urbanite e-scooter

Volvo Cars is all set to unveil its first fully electric car, XC40 SUV, equipped with a new safety structure for passengers and battery alike.

Bajaj Auto is set to make its entry in the electric two-wheeler market with the Urbanite.