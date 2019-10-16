Top events today: Ayodhya case hearing may end, Rajya Sabha bypolls, & more

-
Top events today: FM to meet PSB chiefs, Ayodhya case hearing, and more
Supreme Court begins daily hearings in Ayodhya land title dispute case
Ayodhya land title dispute: How Nirmohi Akhada, Ram Lalla have staked claim
Believers' faith proves Ram was born in disputed land in Ayodhya, SC told
Supreme Court to hear Ayodhya land title dispute daily from August 6
-
Ayodhya case: SC will look to conclude hearing
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Ranjan Gogoi on Tuesday said that Wednesday was the 40th and the last day of hearing in the case of Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid land title dispute.
During the hearing in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, Justice Gogoi said, "Today is 39th day. Tomorrow is 40th day and last day of hearing in the case." Read more
RS bypolls for seats falling vacant on deaths of Jaitley, Jethmalani
Bypolls to the two Rajya Sabha seats which fell vacant following deaths of former Union ministers Arun Jaitley and Ram Jethmalani will be held today.
While Jaitley (BJP) represented Uttar Pradesh, Jethmalani (RJD) represented Bihar in the Upper House. Read more
DMRC to start operating Rapid Metro Rail in Gurugram
In a major relief for nearly 60,000 commuters in Gurugram, DMRC will start over operations of Rapid Metro Rail today.
PMC Bank scam: Police custody of 3 accused ends
The police custody of two top officials of HDIL and Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank's former chairman ends today.
The three accused are Housing Development Infrastructure Ltd's (HDIL) chairman and managing director Rakesh Wadhawan, his son Sarang Wadhawan and PMC Bank's former chairman Waryam Singh. Read more https://mybs.in/2X9tMN2
Volvo to unveil its first electric car XC40 SUV, Bajaj to debut Urbanite e-scooter
Volvo Cars is all set to unveil its first fully electric car, XC40 SUV, equipped with a new safety structure for passengers and battery alike.
Bajaj Auto is set to make its entry in the electric two-wheeler market with the Urbanite.
