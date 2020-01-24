Top events today: Bolsonaro's India visit, Maharashtra bandh, and more

1. Brazilian President Bolsonaro on four-day visit to India from today

Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro, the chief guest of India's celebrations this year, will begin his four-day visit to the country from today.

On his first visit to India after assuming power, Bolsonaro will be accompanied by seven ministers, top officials and a large business delegation. Read on...

2. PM Modi to chair PRAGATI meeting today

Prime Minister will chair the 32nd interaction through PRAGATI - the ICT-based, multi-modal platform for pro-active governance and timely implementation today.

In the previous 31 interactions of PRAGATI, projects worth over Rs 12 trillion have been reviewed by the Prime Minister. Read on...

3. Q2 result of BoB, Ultra Tech

Today, investors' eyes will be on Bank of Baroda (BoB) and Ultra Tech as they announce quartely earnings.

4. Delhi court to hear MJ Akbar's defamation case against Priya Ramani

A Delhi court will hear final arguments today in former union minister MJ Akbar's defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani in connection with sexual harassment allegations made against him.

Akbar had filed the defamation case after Ramani had accused him of sexual harassment in 2018. Read on...

5. ITI's Rs 1,600-crore FPO to open today

State-owned ITI Ltd will come out with Rs 1,600 crore follow-on public offer (FPO) today. The FPO comprises fresh issue of up to 18 crore equity shares. Besides, an additional issue constituting up to 18 lakh shares will be reserved for employees. Read on...

6. VBA calls for Maharashtra bandh against CAA, NRC today

The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) has called for a Maharashtra bandh to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the Register of Citizens (NRC) and "wrong" economic policies of the Centre. Read on...