Brazilian President Bolsonaro on four-day visit to India from Jan 24

Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro, the chief guest of India's celebrations this year, will begin his four-day visit to the country from Friday.

On his first visit to India after assuming power, Bolsonaro will be accompanied by seven ministers, top officials and a large business delegation.

"President of Brazil Jair Messias Bolsonaro will be paying a state visit to India from January 24-27 January at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He will be the chief guest at India's 71st Parade on January 26," the External Affairs Ministry said.