Brazilian President Bolsonaro on four-day visit to India from Jan 24

Bolsonaro will be accompanied by seven ministers, top officials and a large business delegation

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Jair Bolsonaro
Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro, the chief guest of India's Republic Day celebrations this year, will begin his four-day visit to the country from Friday.

On his first visit to India after assuming power, Bolsonaro will be accompanied by seven ministers, top officials and a large business delegation.

"President of Brazil Jair Messias Bolsonaro will be paying a state visit to India from January 24-27 January at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He will be the chief guest at India's 71st Republic Day Parade on January 26," the External Affairs Ministry said.
First Published: Tue, January 21 2020. 11:20 IST

