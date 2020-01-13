JUST IN
Top events today: Chanda Kocchar's termination, CPI inflation, and more

From arrival of foreign ministers for Raisina Dialogue 2020 to Queen Elizabeth's emergency meeting over royal couple's future roles, Business Standard brings you the top headlines of the day

BS Web Team 

1. Chanda Kocchar's case of termination to be heard today

The Bombay High Court had given three weeks’ time to ICICI Bank for filing a detailed affidavit on the merits of Kochhar’s termination and why a prior approval of the banking regulator was not taken. It has also asked the RBI to file a reply. The matter will be heard today. Read more


2. CPI inflation numbers set to be released today

Consumer Price Inflation or CPI inflation numbers will be released by Central Statistics Office of the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation today. November's retail inflation was recorded at 5.54%, which increased from 4.62% in October. It breached the RBI's medium-term target of 4%. A Reuters poll has predicted inflation to rise by 6.2% in December. India's retail numbers will be closely watched ahead of Budget 2020 and current economic slowdown.

3. One-day special session of Assam Assembly today

A one-day special session of Assam Assembly has been called on January 13, a state government release said on Monday.

The House will meet at 9.30 am on January 13, the release said.

The opposition Congress and All India United Democratic Front had petitioned the Assembly Speaker to call for a special session of the Assembly in view of protests in the state against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Read more

4. Govt declares state mourning on Monday over demise of Oman Sultan

The government has declared one-day state mourning on Monday in view of the demise of the Sultan of Oman, the home ministry announced on Sunday.

Oman Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said passed away on January 10 at the age of 79. Read more

5. Foreign ministers of Maldives, Czech, Latvia to visit Delhi

The Raisina Dialogue 2020, the fifth edition of the annual geo-political and geo-economic summit, which is set to begin on January 14, will witness the participation of foreign ministers from 13 countries, including Russia, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Latvia and the Czech Republic.

Maldives foreign minister Abdulla Shahid will arrive this afternoon and also attend the inaugural session of the three-day mega-event on Tuesday. Read more

6. Queen calls crisis meeting with Harry, Meghan over royal couple's future roles

Queen Elizabeth II has summoned her grandson Prince Harry for face-to-face talks today to discuss future roles for him and his wife Meghan Markle following the couple's bombshell announcement that they want to step back from Britain's royal duties.

Monday's meeting will be the first time the 93-year-old monarch has come face-to-face with Harry since the Sussex crisis exploded. It will determine the couple's future roles and decide if they will retain their royal titles as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Read more
First Published: Mon, January 13 2020. 07:26 IST

