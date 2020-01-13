Top events today: Chanda Kocchar's termination, CPI inflation, and more

-
ALSO READ
ED attaches Chanda Kochhar's South Mumbai apartment, assets
Kochhar challenges RBI decision to terminate her; HC seeks bank's response
RBI defends its nod for sacking Kochhar; matter to be heard on January 13
11 states record retail price inflation rate of over 6% in November
Chanda Kochhar seeks time from HC to make RBI party in ICICI Bank case
-
1. Chanda Kocchar's case of termination to be heard today
The Bombay High Court had given three weeks’ time to ICICI Bank for filing a detailed affidavit on the merits of Kochhar’s termination and why a prior approval of the banking regulator was not taken. It has also asked the RBI to file a reply. The matter will be heard today. Read more
2. CPI inflation numbers set to be released today
Consumer Price Inflation or CPI inflation numbers will be released by Central Statistics Office of the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation today. November's retail inflation was recorded at 5.54%, which increased from 4.62% in October. It breached the RBI's medium-term target of 4%. A Reuters poll has predicted inflation to rise by 6.2% in December. India's retail numbers will be closely watched ahead of Budget 2020 and current economic slowdown.
3. One-day special session of Assam Assembly today
4. Govt declares state mourning on Monday over demise of Oman Sultan
5. Foreign ministers of Maldives, Czech, Latvia to visit Delhi
6. Queen calls crisis meeting with Harry, Meghan over royal couple's future roles
Monday's meeting will be the first time the 93-year-old monarch has come face-to-face with Harry since the Sussex crisis exploded. It will determine the couple's future roles and decide if they will retain their royal titles as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Read more
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU