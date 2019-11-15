Top events today: Chidambaram's bail plea, Daiichi Sankyo verdict, and more

HC order on Chidambaram's bail plea in likely on Friday

The Delhi High Court is likely to pronounce on Friday its order on the bail plea of former Union minister P Chidambaram, who is lodged in Tihar Jail, in the INX Media money laundering case. Read more

RERA: Centre to hold workshop with home-buyers, builders, banks on November 15

For effective implementation of the Real Estate Act, the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry will hold a day-long workshop for home-buyers, bank representatives, builders and other stakeholders from northern states on November 15, an official said. Read more.

HC to hear petitions seeking Uniform Civil Code

The Delhi High Court on Monday clubbed together all petitions seeking framing of a uniform civil code (UCC), as provided for under Article 44 of the Constitution, to promote integration as well as gender justice, equality and dignity of women. Read more.

Odd-even to end in Delhi if there isn't an extension

A decision on extending the odd-even road space rationing drive will be taken on Friday, transport minister Kailash Gahlot said on Thursday.

“As of now, Friday is the last day of the odd-even drive in Delhi. However, we have received a number of requests and appeals to extend the drive as air quality is still in the severe category,” Gahlot said, reporrts The Hindustan Times.

SC verdict on Daiichi Sankyo plea against Singh bros

The Supreme Court will pronounce on Friday its verdict on Japanese drug maker Daiichi Sankyo’s petition against the Singh brothers on non-payment of ₹3,500-crore arbitration award, reports The Economic Times.