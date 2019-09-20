Top events today: GST Council meet, Vivo V17 Pro launch, and more

From Council meet to V17 Pro launch in India, here are some of the most important events scheduled for today



Council meet today

on caffeinated drinks will go up substantially, if the Council accepts the fitment panel’s recommendation of a steep increase in the tax rate to 40 per cent (28 per cent and 12 per cent cess), from the current 18 per cent, in its meeting on Friday. Read more...

PM Modi, Mongolian President to jointly unveil Lord Buddha statue

Prime Minister and Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga will jointly unveil the statue of Lord Buddha at Gandan Monastery via video conferencing on Friday. The Mongolian leader will receive a ceremonial welcome by President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday morning after which he will lay a wreath at Raj Ghat. Read more...

IndiGo to operate daily flights between Yangon, Kolkata

IndiGo on Friday announced daily non-stop flights between Yangon in Myanmar and Kolkata from September 20. This will be the 18th international destination in the airline's network. Read more...

CBI asks former West Bengal police officer Rajeev Kumar to appear today

The CBI in its fresh notice has asked Rajeev Kumar to appear before it on Friday at 11 am in connection with Saradha chit fund case. The agency's teams visited the IPS officers' mess yesterday at Alipore and a five-star hotel on EM Bypass among other locations "enquiring" about him. Read more...

V17 Pro launch in India

V17 Pro is all set to be unveiled in India on Friday, apart from being available on the Vivo online store, V17 Pro will be sold on Flipkart also. The e-commerce site's teaser page shows that the Vivo V17 Pro smartphone includes features like Super Night Selfie Mode, and Super Wide Angle Selfie Mode as well, reported NDTV.