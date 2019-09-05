Top events today: Jio Fiber launch, PNB to consider capital infusion & more

Reliance launch

Reliance Jio is set to launch optical fibre-based JioFibre broadband service.

Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani has announced that JioFibre customers will get free voice calls for life from landline, 100 megabit (mbps) to 1 gigabit per second broadband speed for subscription starting from Rs 700 a month and a free HD TV set on commitment to an annual plan.

Teacher's Day celebration

India will celebrate Teachers’ Day today. On the occasion, President Ramnath Kovind will felicitate the winners of Teachers' Awards 2018 at a function.

School and colleges across the country will also hold events to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Supreme Court to decide Congress veteran P Chidambaram's fate

Thursday will be a crucial day for Congress veteran P Chidambaram, whose fate will be decided by the Supreme Court which is scheduled to pronounce verdict on his plea challenging the Delhi High Court's verdict denying him anticipatory bail plea in the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the ED.

board to consider Rs 18,000-crore capital infusion

Punjab Bank's (PNB) board will consider capital infusion of up to Rs 18,000 crore today.

Punjab National Bank's (PNB) board will consider capital infusion of up to Rs 18,000 crore today.

It comes against the backdrop of the government's announcement on August 30 about merging 10 public sector banks into four entities, as part of which will merge Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) and United Bank of India (UBI) with itself.

E-commerce committee meet

An e-commerce committee headed by NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant will hold its first meeting to deliberate on issues related with the sector.

In the meeting, the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion will give a detailed presentation to the members on fast growing e-commerce sector, an official said. Read more