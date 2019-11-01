Top events today: Merkel to meet Modi, YES Bank Q2 result, RCEP deal & more

1. RCEP trade ministers to meet in Bangkok today

A crucial meeting of trade ministers of 16 countries will meet today in Bangkok, Thailand, to iron out differences on the proposed mega free-trade pact RCEP. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will attend the meeting. The meeting is precursor to the RCEP leaders' summit, scheduled on November 4 in Bangkok, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership) is being negotiated by 16 countries -- 10-member ASEAN (Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam) and Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand. Read on...

2. to hold talks with PM Modi in Delhi today

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is on a two-day India visit, will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a host of bilateral issues. Nearly 20 agreements are expected to be signed between the two countries. Read on...

3. Q2 earnings today

YES Bank, Bank of India, Dr Reddy's Lab, and JK Lakshmi Cement are among the 33 companies scheduled to report their Q2 earnings today. Read on...

4. China's state telecoms to launch 5G mobile phone services today

China's three state telecom companies will roll-out 5G mobile phone services today, marking a key step in Beijing's ambitions to become a technology superpower at a time when it remains locked in trade tensions with Washington.

China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom said on their websites and online stores that 5G plans, which start from as low as 128 yuan a month, will be available from today, allowing Chinese consumers nationwide to use the ultra-fast mobile internet services.

Authorities have said that they plan to install over 50,000 5G base stations across 50 Chinese cities in the country by the end of this year, and that big cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Hangzhou, are already covered by the 5G network. Read on...

5. Tamil Nadu to celebrate state formation day today

For the first time in six decades since the Linguistic Reorganisation of States in 1956, Tamil Nadu state formation day will be celebrated on November 1, according to HT. State government has organised various cultural events to mark the occasion.

Though Madras State was formally rechristened Tamil Nadu under the then DMK government of Dravidian stalwart CN Annadurai on January 14, 1969, the present AIADMK government has decided to observe the day when Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala were separated from Madras State.

6. Andhra Pradesh Formation Day celebrations to kick-start today

The three-day Andhra Pradesh Formation Day celebrations will take off at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium, Vijayawada on Friday.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan will attend the event which will showcase the traditions and culture of the state besides felicitating the kin of the luminaries of the state. Read on...