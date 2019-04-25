Top events today: Modi's Varanasi rally; Maruti, Tata Steel Q4 results

-
Before you start your day, take a look at the major events in the country that are likely to make headlines: PM Modi to hold roadshow in Varanasi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a major road show in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi on Thursday before he sets out to file his nomination paper on Friday, April 26. Read more Maruti Suzuki, Tata Steel, Axis Bank to release Q4 results
Maruti Suzuki, Tata Steel and Axis Bank are the major companies that will release their fourth quarter (January-March) results of the financial year 2018-19 (FY19) on Thursday.
Rahul Gandhi to hold rallies in Rajasthan Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be holding election rallies at several places in Rajasthan. China to hold 2nd Belt and Road Forum meet
China will hold its 2nd Belt and Road Forum (BRF) from Thursday to showcase its trillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) without India's presence for the second consecutive time, while 37 heads of the state and government, including from Pakistan, would attend the three-day grand event. Read more
Kejriwal to release party manifesto
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would release the Aam Aadmi Party's manifesto on Thursday, which is based on the agenda of granting full statehood to the national capital. Read more
